INEC Tenders 13 Documents At Nasarawa Guber Tribunal





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday tendered 13 documents before the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Lafia, the state capital.

The commission had declared Governor Abdullahi Sule winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

However, the PDP and its governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, had approached the tribunal, alleging irregularities, amid insistence by the electoral umpire that Governor Sule won.

The tribunal, based on the request by the petitioners, had on July 10 subpoenaed INEC to produce certain documents relating to the conduct of the election in some local government areas.

Some of the documents were tendered by the affected officials of the commission at the resumed hearing on Thursday before the case was adjourned.

At the continuation of hearing yesterday, INEC officials also tendered additional documents requested by the lead counsel to PDP and Governorship candidate Emmanuel David Umbugadu, Jibrin…





Source: Leadership Newspaper