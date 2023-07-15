JUST-IN: Multiple Auto Crash Claims 10 Lives In Kwara





A multiple motor accidents along Jebba-Bode Saadu expressway in Kwara State Thursday’s night claimed the lives of 10 persons.

LEADERSHIP gathered that three vehicles were involved in the crash that was reportedly caused by wrongful overtaking.

The first information report (FIR) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) obtained on Friday by LEADERSHIP said the vehicles involved in the accident included a petrol tanker, Toyota corolla car and volkswagen car.

The particulars of the vehicles involved in the crash were given as Volkswagen with registration number AKD733FX, Toyota Corolla with registration number GWA22DD

and Gallop commercial JAC petrol tanker, belonging to Fammarna

Petroleum Limited.

The sector commander of FRSC in the state, Frederick Ogidan, who confirmed the accident said that N60,750 cash was recovered from the scene of the crash.

He also said that survivors of the auto crash sustained varying degrees of injury and had been taken to Shalom Hospital, Bode Saadu,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper