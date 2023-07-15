Maj Gen Ali Asumes Command As MNJTF Commander





Following the redeployment of senior Nigerian Army officers by the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, the new Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj Gen Ibrahim Sallau Ali, has taken over command during a handover ceremony at Camp Farcha in N’djemena, Chad on Friday.

While taking over, Maj Gen Ali stated that his command style will involve inclusivity and ensuring that everyone is carried along.

He appealed for cooperation from all members of the MNJTF to achieve the mandate of the task force.

Earlier, in his valedictory address, the former Force Commander, Major General Gold Chubuisi, highlighted the successes achieved during his three-month tenure, both in kinetic and non-kinetic aspects.

A statement issued to journalists on Friday in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria, by the Military Information Officer, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, said among his several achievements, Gen Chibuisi mentioned the successful clearance operations of terrorist…





Source: Leadership Newspaper