Man Bags One Year Jail Term Over Fake UN Supply Deal





The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of one Danladi Mohammed before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri to one-year imprisonment.

Mohammed was convicted following his conviction on a one-count charge of criminal misappropriation to the tune of N7.6 million.

He allegedly converted the proceeds of 8000 pieces of camping lanterns which he claimed were to be supplied to a United Nations agency.

A statement issued by the EFCC’s head, media and publicity, Wilson Uwajaren made available to journalists in Maiduguri said the charge said: “Danladi Mohammed, on or about July, 2018 at Gidan Madara, Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this court dishonestly misappropriated and converted for your own use 8000 pieces of camping lanterns valued at the cost of N7.6m belonging to Ibrahim Audu under the guise that the said lanterns were to be supplied to United…





Source: Leadership Newspaper