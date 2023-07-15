Niger Govt To Shut Minna-Bida Road For 6 Hours Over Maintenance 





Niger State Government has announced plans to close the Minna-Bida road to allow engineers carry out proactive maintenance work.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Abdullberqy U Ebbo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Digital Communications, it was disclosed that the Minna-Bida road will be closed on Tuesday July 18, 2023 for 6 hours (from 12pm to 6pm) to allow for reinstatement of a failed section of the road.

The statement reads: “The good public may recall that the collapsing of multiple cell culvert on this road, at chainage 62km from Minna has become a yearly affair for about 10 years now, causing a lot of hardship to motorists using the road, which in most cases has led to the closing of the road for about a week or more for emergency repair to be carried out.

“It is in light of the above that the Niger State Government is taking a proactive measure this year to prevent a reoccurrence of the now annual collapse of this culvert during the rainy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper