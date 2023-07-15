PAP: Ex-Agitator Urges Ribadu To Sack Ndiomu Over Claims On Sylva’s Running Mate





Former militant leader in the Niger Delta region, Chief Reuben Clifford Wilson, has called on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to sack the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (Rtd), over claims on the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Joshua Maciver.

Wilson, in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, said it was wrong for Ndiomu to allege that there was no evidence to show that Maciver is a beneficiary of the amnesty programme.

He stated that the APC deputy governorship candidate, is a genuine first phase beneficiary of the programme, who was among first set of former agitators that met with late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009.

The statement reads in part: “I wish to use this medium to emphatically affirm that Mr Joshua Maciver is a genuine first phase beneficiary of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“He was among the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper