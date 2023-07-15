Truck Crushes Female Hawker To Death In Lagos





A diesel-laden tanker on Saturday crushed a yet to be identified female hawker to death at Otedola bridge inward Berger area of Lagos State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the truck with number plate GME 483XD lost control in the undulating bridge rammed into three moving vehicles.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA) Dr Olufemi Oke – Osanyintolu said the accident happened after the tanker suffered a mechanical fault while in motion.

According to him, “On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a Tanker fully laden with Diesel [60,000 litres] was found to have crushed a female pedestrian (Hawker) on Otedola Bridge inward Berger.

“Further Investigation conducted by the LRT revealed that the articulated truck with registration number GME 483XD suffered a mechanical fault (brake failure) and rammed into other ongoing vehicles (suzuki with registration number EPE_302HR and a Toyota camry…





Source: Leadership Newspaper