37 Women Leaders Pass Confidence Vote On APC National Woman Leader Betta Edu 





36 State Women Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including that of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have passed a vote of confidence on the APC National Woman Leader, Dr Betta Edu.

The confidence vote was passed during a visit by Edu to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The 37 State Women Leaders, who passed the ‘Vote of Confidence’ on the party’s National Woman Leader, said her leadership was exceptional, inclusive and responsive as she was steering the ship of Women Emancipation in the country effectively.

They added that the entire country can attest to the role she played in the last elections.

In a statement made available to journalists, 36 State Women Leaders were present except for one of them, who was represented.

The statement also disclosed that other women groups, including the Zonal and Female NEC members in APC will have their turns as everyone cannot visit the President at once.

“We understand their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper