C/River IPMAN Crisis: Caretaker C’ttee Chair Not Permanent, Abang Tells Obi





Newly inaugurated caretaker committee chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Comrade Peter Okim Abang, has charged the factional chairman of the association, Comrade Robert Obi, to sheath his sword honourably so that he can join hands with him to make the association stronger.

Abang said that making derogatory statements against the office which he once managed isn’t good for the association, stressing that it was good to quit when the ovation is loudest.

Abang made the remarks while reacting to statements in the media credited to Obi that he was still in charge of the Association despite Abang’s inauguration as new IPMAN caretaker committee chairman in Cross River State.

Abang, who asked IPMAN members to disregard Obi’s claim to the leadership of IPMAN in the State, stated that Obi’s interim stay at the helms of affairs was long over due.

“I’m using this medium to ask Obi and Co to produce the document that made him a substantive…





Source: Leadership Newspaper