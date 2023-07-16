Digitising Your Business Can Grow You Financially





The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSME) that go digital could increase its revenue by 26 per cent and reduce costs by 22 per cent, according to recent research.

This emphasizes the significance of digitising one’s business, as it will notably lead to rapid rise in customer base and patronage, it will improve profitability over a short period of time, allowing you to get quick returns on investments.

“Statistical research in 2018 showed that digitally transformed enterprises contributed $13.5 trillion to the global GDP, and it is projected that in 2023, it will reach $53.3 trillion, which is more than 50 per cent of the global GDP.

“If we in Nigeria can digitally transform our MSMEs, it could add 26 per cent to GDP or to the revenue of the MSMEs. Today, MSMEs contribute 43 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP which is about $205 billion. 26 per cent of this means digitisation of our MSMEs can increase our GDP by $53 billion,” the director-general, National Information…





Source: Leadership Newspaper