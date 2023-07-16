Fuel Subsidy: Centre Advocates Health Insurance As Palliative





The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has called on the federal government to include the provision of health insurance for indigent people as part of palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

CSJ’s executive director, Mr Eze Onyekpere, made the call at a town hall meeting of health insurance providers in Owerri, the Imo State capital at the weekend.

Onyekpere said the provision of quality and affordable healthcare insurance by the federal government should form part of the proposed palliatives.

He called for the immediate composition of the National Health Insurance Authority board to ensure punitive measures to address defaulters in the provision of health insurance services.

Speaking on the theme: “Increased Uptake of Health Insurance As a Tool To Achieve Universal Health Coverage”, Onyekpere said the project was aimed at contributing to improvements in the realisation of the right to health in Nigeria.

According to him, the project is currently being…





Source: Leadership Newspaper