Governor Aliyu Appeals For Patience On Appointments





Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has urged members of the All Progressives Party (APC ) in the state to exercise more patience with the government over appointments, saying government business is a gradual process.

The governor while speaking to party members after swearing in members of a judicial commission of inquiry said; “I’m not unaware of your grievances but we have to be a bit more patient. I have heard all your complaints regarding postings and transfer of civil servants, we need to exercise more patience and follow things step by step.”

The governor assured people of the state of prudent management of resources and implored them to support government to achieve its set objectives.

“We are on oath, so we will make sure that government resources are judiciously used in the overall development of the state,” he stated.

Dr Aliyu further reiterated his determination to translate his nine-point agenda into reality for the development of the state.

He also…





Source: Leadership Newspaper