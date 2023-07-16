Tinubu To Unveil Initiative Against Insecurity, Poverty In North Soon – Shettima





The Tinubu administration will in the coming weeks unveil an initiative that will address insurgency and poverty, among other challenges confronting Nigerians especially those living in the northern region, according to the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President disclosed this on Sunday in chat with journalists while on a condolence visit to Kano.

According to a statement by his media office, Sen Shettima, accompanied by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, among others, were in the ancient city to commiserate with the government and people of Kano over the passing away of elderstateman, Alhaji Abubakar Imam Galadanci.

Speaking on the plan to address challenges confronting Nigerians, the VP said, “the President is determined to define the meaning and concept of modern governance, and the crisis we have in the northwest which is further accentuated by poverty. The social exclusion is also something that the President is determined to frontally confront…





Source: Leadership Newspaper