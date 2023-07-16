Tinubu Urges African Leaders To Address Root Causes Of Military Coups





President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, called on African leaders to respect democracy, rule of law, and ensure political stability.

In his statement at a high-level event organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on the margins of 5th Mid-Year African Union (AU) Coordination Meeting, the President urged African military institutions and states to recognize and respect the need for democratic renewal.

The Nigerian leader, who is also the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, said coups d’état should be discouraged in the continent, especially in the face of challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity, and climate change.

The President, in his statement, presented by Ambassador Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said it was regrettable that West Africa, despite its numerous instruments and mechanisms for promoting democracy and good governance, was leading other regions…





Source: Leadership Newspaper