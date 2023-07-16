We Are Not Asking For 4th Tier Of Govt – Emir Of Zazzau





The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, yesterday said the request for roles for traditional rulers in the constitution is not an attempt to create another tier of government in the country.

He told the speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas during a courtesy visit at his palace in Zaria:

“The role of the traditional institution cannot be overemphasized, because the traditional institution has played important roles since the first republic, second republic and even till today. I am aware that majority of the members here have direct or indirect relationship with the traditional institution.

“What is surprising to us is that people would come to us to seek our blessings when seeking election, but when they win, they would disappear until another election, they now begin to see us as their stumbling blocks. Up till now, we are really shocked as traditional rulers why they behave like that, but what they failed to understand is that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper