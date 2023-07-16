Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz Defeats Djokovic To Win Men’s Singles Title





Carlos Alcaraz has won the Wimbledon Men’s Singles title for the first time by ending Novak Djokovic’s recent dominance with a stunning victory.

Spain’s Alcaraz, 20, fought back from a nervy start to win 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 against the defending champion.

Djokovic was going for a fifth straight win, an eighth men’s triumph and a 24th major all-record-equalling feats.

But the 36-year-old Serb was outlasted by top seed Alcaraz, who underlined his class by winning a second major title.

Alcaraz, who won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year, celebrated by falling flat on his face and kicking a ball into the crowd after taking his first match point.

The majority of a packed Centre Court, which included the Prince and Princess of Wales, actor Brad Pitt and two-time winner Andy Murray, rose to their feet to acclaim the All England Club’s newest champion.

As tradition now dictates, Alcaraz ran up the stairs from the court to his box and embraced coach Juan Carlos…





Source: Leadership Newspaper