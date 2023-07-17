African Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Integration, Development





African Heads of State and Government have declared their commitment to advancing integration, development and cooperation within the continent.

The leaders, representing the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) and Chairpersons of the eight Regional Economic Communities (RECs) as well as Regional Mechanisms (RMs), concluded the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of AU in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday, with the adoption of a draft declaration.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, the meeting chaired by President Azali Assoumani of Comoros and the chairperson of the African Union was attended by President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and the chairperson of ECOWAS, as well the presidents of Kenya, Egypt, Gabon, Djibouti, Libya, Senegal and DR Congo.

The leaders expressed their support for initiatives aimed at boosting connectivity and tourism within Africa, including the implementation of E-visa facilitation.

They also pledged to champion the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper