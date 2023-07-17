Air Peace Expands Regional Operation, Begins Lome Route July 28





Indigenous airline, Air Peace, is expanding its regional connectivity with the launch of Lome route on July 28, 2023.

The airline has also announced special flights to Antigua between August 5 and 9, 2023, in partnership with Tour Brokers International.

The airline said the Lagos-Lome-Lagos route will be operated with the 50-seater Embraer 145 jets.

“We are expanding our West African presence to strategically connect key cities in the sub-region, ease connectivity for Africans and strengthen commercial ties between countries.

“Air Peace is committed to easing the air transportation burden of Africans, and this will continue to drive our route expansion as well as fleet modernisation. We also recently received two Boeing 737-700 aircraft to further strengthen our domestic and regional operations”, the release stated.

On the Antigua operations, Air Peace disclosed that it is offering the best flight deals for customers who plan to travel for the Antigua Carnival from August…





Source: Leadership Newspaper