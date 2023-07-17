As Dangote Emerges Africa’s Richest For 12th Consecutive Year





Aliko Dangote, the president of Dangote Group, who was ranked Africa’s richest man in the Forbes Africa’s billionaires list, has remained consistently ahead of the pack for 12 consecutive years, with a current net worth of $14.2 billion.

Dangote has emerged the richest man in Africa, despite economic headwinds that affected the fortunes of half of the world’s reported billionaires. Dangote, whose business flagship, Dangote Cement Plc, is the largest producer of cement in Africa, is the only Nigerian in the list of first 200 richest men in the world with an estimated net worth of $14.2 billion, up from last year’s $12.1 billion.

Forbes, in its latest ranking of world billionaires for 2023, reported that, falling stocks, wounded unicorns and rising interest rates translated into a down year for the world’s wealthiest people.

Dangote, presently ranked 124th among the world's richest billionaires, is the only Nigerian in the top 200 world billionaires and one of the two





Source: Leadership Newspaper