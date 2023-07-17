CISLAC Seeks Involvement Of CSOs, LGs In N500bn Subsidy Palliative Disbursement





The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has called on the Federal Government to engage civil society actors and 774 local government councils, who represent the people, for wider stakeholder consultations crucial to public trust and acceptability in the proposed subsidy palliatives for Nigerians.

Speaking on the proposed subsidy palliative in Abuja, the executive director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the fiscal space created by the subsidy removal must be provided for wider public good and the resources saved could be reallocated to those groups most affected by the reform in adopting complementary measures as about 27% of the country’s average household budgets is dedicated to fuel-related expenses.

He said: “The reallocation of subsidy savings should be directed to fixing the energy and transport sectors as opposed to another round of jamboree in the name of succour. Loans are being desperately sought to fix and build roads and rail lines, so there…





Source: Leadership Newspaper