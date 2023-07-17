CP Presents N49m To Families Of 123 Dead Policemen In A/Ibom  





The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Akwa Ibom state Police Command, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, yesterday handed out a compensation package to no fewer than 123 families of officers and men of the Force, who were either slain or died in the line of duty in the state in the last couple of years.

The Police chief presented the Group Life Assurance (GLA) and the Personal Accident Scheme (PAC) cheques worth N49m to the next-of-kins of the fallen heroes, and some serving officers, who were involved in some form of accidents in the course of performing their lawful duties at a brief ceremony held at the state headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia, near Uyo, the state capital at the weekend.

The CP, LEADERSHIP learnt, made the presentation on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun.

While presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, Durosinmi, noted that “the pains associated with the loss of loved ones cannot be compared to the value of the cheques, but that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper