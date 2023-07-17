Enugu: Nweke Withdraws Petition Against Gov Mbah As INEC Insists On Free, Fair Election





The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 18th March 2023 governorship election in Enugu State, Mr. Frank Nweke Jr., has withdrawn his petition against the winner of the election and governor of the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This came on a day the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, insisted that the Enugu State governorship election was free and fair.

This was even as another opposition party and petitioner, the Labour Party, finally closed its case at the tribunal, but mistakenly requesting BVAS for polling units in Igboeze North LGA instead of those for Ugwawka and Owo in Nkanu East LGA.

Nweke, who came third in the governorship election with 17,983 votes as against Mbah’s 160,895 votes, announced the withdrawal of the petition at the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Sunday, through an oral application by his counsel, R.A.C.E Achara.

Achara said it became…





Source: Leadership Newspaper