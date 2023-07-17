JUST-IN: Gunmen Murder 2 Monarchs In Imo





Gunmen, on Monday murdered, two traditional rulers from Aboh and Ezinihitte Mbaise local government areas of Imo State in separate attacks.

The traditional ruler of Nguru, in Aboh Mbaise LGA, Eze Mmirioma, was shot by unknown gunmen, who invaded his palace before fleeing at about 3pm. He later gave up the ghost at Ndubuisi Hospital.

Imo State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has confirmed the attack even as he condemned it.

A terse message by the Imo Police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, reads: “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde psc has condemned in totality the gruesome murder of Eze Mmirioma, a Traditional Ruler in Aboh Mbaise who died while receiving medical attention at Ndubuisi Hospital after been shot severally in his house today by gunmen.”

Further, he said investigations have begun, adding that the Commissioner of Police “has set up a high powered investigating team to investigate this case and ensure that the perpetrators of this…





Source: Leadership Newspaper