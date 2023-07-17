Prophet, 23-yr-old LASU Student Bag Death Sentence For Murder





The duo of Prophet Philip Segun and a 23-year-old Lagos State University (LASU) student, Owolabi Adeeko, were on Monday, sentenced to death by hanging by a State High Court sitting in Ikire, Osun State.

Justice Christiana Olokede Obadina delivered the judgement having convicted the duo for the murder of another LASU student, Favour Duley Oladele, on December 8, 2019.

Both and one other were arraigned before the Court on November 15, 2021.

Delivering her judgement, Justice Christiana Obadina said that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and, therefore, found Prophet Philip Segun and Owolabi Adeeko guilty of murder and conspiracy, while Bola Adeeko, the mother of the student-convict was also convicted for conspiracy.

The convicts, Prophet Philip Segun (42), Owolabi Adeeko (23) and Bola Adeeko (46) were arraigned on two counts charge of conspiracy and murder contrary to Section 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper