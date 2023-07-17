Resignation: Adamu Consumed By Romance With Uzodimma – Ugochinyere





A member of the House of Representatives representing Udeato federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, on Monday, reacted to news of Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying Adamu was allegedly consumed by his relationship with Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, which made him walk into many political landmines that have now consumed him.

LEADERSHIP reports that there’s confusion over Adamu’s resignation since the news emerged on Sunday night.

It was gathered that Adamu resigned his position to preempt the decision of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) slated for Wednesday.

There were report also that the embattled National Chairman resigned purportedly on the orders of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Meanwhile, describing the development as a welcomed one, Ugochinyere, in a statement he personally signed urged President Tinubu and APC Governors to complete the cleansing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper