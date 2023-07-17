Viral Memo On Withdrawal Of Police Escorts From Politicians Fake





A viral memo on the social media purportedly authored by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) ordering the withdrawal of Mobile Police personnel from some politicians is fake, LEADERSHIP gathered.

Also, a former Mobile Squadron Commander, CP Mike Ademola (rtd), told our Correspondent that the viral memo was fake.

CP Ademola, who is conversant with Police signals and memos, having led the Mobile Police before his retirement, said the document didn’t emanate from the Police authorities, hence it’s ake.

He explained that the wordings of the memo showed that it’s not genuine as police signal does not appear without proper identification and directions but from the viral memo, some persons were not properly identified, it’s a sign of a fake news.

He also commended the acting IGP, Olukayode Egbetokun, for having the courage to initiate policies that would reform the Nigeria Mobile Police and bring back its lost glory.

He said with the initiatives, the IGP has set the Police ready for a better…





Source: Leadership Newspaper