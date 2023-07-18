ADRAP Trains 4,000 Health Workers On Tuberculosis Mgt





African Diseases Prevention and Research Development Initiative (ADRAP), a Nigeria based non-Governmental public health institution has commenced the next round of training aimed at building the capacity of no fewer than four thousand health workers in Africa on

Tuberculosis prevention, control and management through electronic Learning (e-Learning).

The chief executive officer of ADRAP, Dr. Joseph Enegela, who gave insight on the e-Learning model in a statement in Abuja said the current online training which are happening simultaneously but independent of each other in Nigeria and Liberia, ADRAP is supporting the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy control Program of Nigeria with funding from the Global fund to advance progress in its TB control activities.

It is also supporting the National Leprosy and Tuberculosis Control Programme of Liberia with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the WHO to achieve a similar feat in Liberia.

He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper