AFYMP Trains Journalists On Media Entrepreneurship





The Africa Foundation for Young Media Professionals (AFYMP) has flagged off its 2023 media fellowship with a two-day intensive workshops for selected journalists from newsrooms across Africa.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP at the opening of the two-day workshop in Abuja on Monday, the Executive Director of AFYMP, Yinka Olaito, said the organization aimed at empowering next-generation, early-career journalists, who are more adaptable to the rapidly changing media landscape in Africa.

“We have seen the importance of money within the media landscape, so people need to know exactly what they need to do. Media viability and sustainability are crucial aspects for the success and impact of any media organization because there’s no business without money.

“So the essence of media entrepreneurship is to help participants build the necessary media business skills, develop their capacity to become a better and a formidable media organization,” Olaito said.

The editor-in-chief of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper