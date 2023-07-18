Arthur Eze Donates N100m To Ohanaeze





Chief executive officer (CEO) of Atlas Oranto Petroleum Ltd, Prince Arthur Eze, has donated N100 million to the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday in Enugu by the group’s national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Ogbonnia said Eze announced the donation when he spoke to an assemblage of Ndigbo at Imo State Government Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, on July 10, 2023, lamenting that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, should be funding its activities from its pocket.

He said Eze had stated that Iwuanyanwu had paid his dues to the Igbo in diverse ways beginning from the war times.

He added that Eze commended the development agenda as articulated by Iwuanyanwu on how the Igboland can be transformed, using the Igbo natural endowments and creative potential.

Ogbonnia said the oil icon supported the vision of Iwuanyanwu on how he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper