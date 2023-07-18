Don’t Give Emefiele Dasuki’s Treatment, CNPP, CSOs Urge Tinubu





A group, Conference of Nigeria Parties (CNPP) and some civil society organisations under the umbrella of Coalition Of National Civil Society Organisations have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prove to Nigerians that he is a democrat by ending the All Progressives Congress (APC)-invented script of detention without trial, using bogus allegations to keep suspected political enemies in detention indefinitely.

The political parties and CSOs urged Tinubu not to give suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele the same unlawful treatment that given to former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki by former President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In a statement jointly signed by the deputy national publicity secretary of the CNPP, comrade James Ezema and the national secretary of the CSOs, Alhaji Ali Abacha said “playing the same APC card against Emefiele will clearly portray the president in bad light after pledging to uphold the rule of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper