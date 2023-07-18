Gov Lawal Condoles Businessman Dahiru Mangal Over Wife’s Death





The Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, on Tuesday, visited Katsina State to condole the chairman of Max Air, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, over the death of his wife.

The renowned businessman lost his wife, Hajiya Aishatu, at the weekend in Abuja.

Governor Lawal, in a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the deceased as someone whose motherly love and kindness will be missed by the family.

He further prayed that Allah would grant the departed wife and mother eternal bliss in Jannatul Firdaus.

“We are here today to sympathize and grieve with you and your family during this difficult time of mourning.

“This is a difficult moment for the family and the good people of Katsina State. May Almighty Allah provide you with the needed strength to bear the loss,” Governor Lawal was qouted as saying.





Source: Leadership Newspaper