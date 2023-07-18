How Rising Star, Viju Boi, Is Creating Buzz With Unique Music





Viju Boi, a versatile and passionate Nigerian musician, is rapidly making waves in the music industry with his distinctive fusion of Afrobeats and hip-hop.

Hailing from the South-eastern region, Viju Boi’s love for music was ignited during his childhood years, where he found solace in playing musical instruments at his family church, honing his skills and nurturing his craft throughout his formative years.

With his smooth flow, captivating hooks, and infectious beats, Viju Boi’s music stands out among the crowd.

Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of genres like hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats, his artistry reflects a myriad of influences.

The release of his debut single, “Plus 18,” proved to be an instant hit, accumulating thousands of streams on renowned platforms such as Boomplay and Spotify.

This track not only celebrates TikTok, but also pays homage to Enugu, the city that birthed and raised Viju Boi, showcasing his profound affection for his hometown.

Since the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper