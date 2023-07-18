JONAPWD Decries Deplorable State Of Handicapped Children’s School In Rivers





The Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD), has decried the deplorable state of the Special School For Handicapped Children, Creek Road, Port Harcourt.

JONAPWD called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara, to come to the aid of students and teachers of the school, as the classrooms and hostels get flooded anytime there is rainfall due to leaking roofs.

JONAPWD Chairman in the state, Kie Obomanu, who spoke with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt described the condition of the school as ‘squalic’.

Obomanu said: “It is true that the School for the handicapped, Creek Road is in absolute mess. But we are trying to collaborate with the Ministry (of Education) in order to bring this to their notice.

“Although, it has not been easy but I believe that the new government of Governor Siminalayi Fubara will try to do the needful. The place is absolutely in a dilapidated state.

“We are using this opportunity to call on the governor of Rivers State, to come to the aid of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper