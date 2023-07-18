Ogun Guber: Tribunal Tackles Witness Over Inconsistencies





Several inconsistencies and similarities were discovered in the witnesses’ statements made by witnesses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the proceedings of the governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital yesterday

One of the witnesses, Mrs Mulikat Yemi from Ota who admitted similarities in her statement with that of another witness, Balogun Olanrewaju, during cross examination by the counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including same errors and omissions in paragraph six of their statements, told the tribunal to question her lawyer for the repetition.

Another witness, Thomas Abiodun who appeared before the panel for the party from Iyesi-Ota in Ado Odo Ota local government area, claimed to have signed the statement he presented on June 16, 2023, whereas the statement was actually signed on April 6, 2023.

Also, paragraphs three and four of his statement, after being sighted and compared were confirmed to be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper