UMTH Offers Free Medical Services To Mark 40th Anniversary In Borno





The University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH ) has embarked on medical outreach to Borno communities as part of activities marking the 40th anniversary of the hospital.

The free medical outreach offered screening and treatment of medical ailments as well as surgical operations for hernia, hydrocoele/genital swellings and lumps in the body.

The Chief Medical director UMTH, Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo who spoke at a press briefing heralding the week-long event marking the anniversary of the hospital that began on Monday, said the medical outreach and other activities would include medical and surgical outreach in Qwange ward, Maiduguri and Kaleri ward in Jere local government area of the state.

Vice president Kashim Shettima was the special guest of honour. He commissioned and laid the foundation of legacy projects along with other guests who where present at the surgical outreach at UMTH trauma centre, career guidance at the UMTH auditorium and conference centre, public lecture at the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper