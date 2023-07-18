WAICA Re Generates $214.2m Premium, Pays $55.6m Claims





WAICA Reinsurance Corporation Plc recorded an increase in its Gross Written Premium (GWP) from $153.3 million in 2021 to $214.2 million in 2022, representing 40 per cent growth over the prior year.

This is even as it equally incurred $55.6million claims in 2022 financial year as against $69.9 million it did in 2021, translating to 20 per cent drop.

WAICA Re has business interest in 9 African Countries, namely; Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tunisia, Cote D’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria.

Speaking at its 2022 Annual General Meeting(AGM) in Accra, Ghana, over the weekend, the Group chairman, Kofi Duffuor, disclosed to shareholders that Facultative business amounted to $160.2 million representing 75 per cent of GWP while Treaty brought in $54 million which is 25 per cent of GWP.

On the breakdown of how the premiums were generated, he said, Property generated 50 per cent of the 2022 GWP followed by Casualty with 16 per cent and Engineering 11% even as Oil &…





Source: Leadership Newspaper