We Eliminated 2,300 Ghost Workers, Saved N220m – Abia Govt





Abia State government has announced the discovery of 2,300 ghost workers in the ongoing staff verification in the state.

Accountant general of the state, Njum Onyemenam, who stated this also announced that the government had saved over N220m from the process.

“By utilizing the unified payment system, we have successfully eliminated at least 2,300 ghost names from the payrolls, and we remain committed to identifying more as the exercise continues,” she said.

According to her, the verification exercise was still in progress, and the government anticipates additional discoveries and savings in the future.

She said Governor Alex Otti had issued a directive resulting in the clearance of outstanding April salaries that had been left unpaid by the previous administration.

“Additionally, June pensions were disbursed to retirees,” Onyemenam, who spoke after a meeting with Otti further explained.

“In line with this commitment, local government staff members who were excluded from the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper