Women Group Seeks Govt’s Support To Tackle Poverty, Train Girl-child





In a bid to bring Nigerians, particularly women out of poverty, a group, Progressive Ladies of Honour Rock Club, has urged both the Federal and State Governments to support its vision of improving the lives of women in Nigeria.

Speaking at an event to launch the Association’s fabrics and empowerment scheme, its president, Mrs Fathia Omolola Oyesiji, said the Association aimed at bringing different women together and ensuring that there is a network of support amongst them.

Furthermore, she explained that the Association, by helping businesses of women grow, the spate of domestic violence, among other societal issues affecting the lives of women, would be reduced significantly.

She disclosed that over 10 women were empowered with the sum of N30,000 each for business startups, while others with skills but lacked equipment to start up businesses were given tools like grinding machine, and deep fryer, among others.

She said: “Progressive Ladies of Honor Rock Club was put together to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper