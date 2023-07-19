Climate Change: CAN, OAIC Seek Favourable Policies For Small-holder Farmers





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in collaboration with the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), have called on the Federal Government to introduce policies that would favour small holder-farmers in the interest of Nigerians.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, while speaking at a workshop on climate change adaptation for small-holder farmers in Nigeria, with the theme: ‘Adaptation for Small-Holder Farmers and Responsive Policy: A Faith-base Response’, on Tuesday in Abuja, called on churches to contribute to federal government’s policies in the interest of small-holders farmers.

Okoh advised that when the church and government talk about food security, they should look at the small-holder farmers, because they are producers of food Nigerians eat, and anything that affects them, affects people in the highest social level and even to the Presidency.

“We must find a way to stand in the gap for small holder farmers. Majority of them are members of our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper