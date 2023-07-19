Davido’s ‘Adopted Son’ Graduates From University





Prince Abdulmalik Uthman, the adopted son of singer Davido‘s has finally graduated from the university.

The young boy also known as Man Like Abdul, graduated with honours from the university.

He took to social media to share photos and also show appreciation to Davido.

Prince Uthman, the only biological child of the late Obama of DMW was adopted by ace singer, Davido following his father’s unfortunate demise.

Until his death, Obama was Davido’s closest associate and member of the DMW crew.

Obama DMW aka 44 was one of Davido’s closest associate before his demise. He died on Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at a Lagos hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing.





Source: Leadership Newspaper