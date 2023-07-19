ECOWAS Countries To Raise Funds Against Terrorism





Nigeria’s president and chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the security challenges in the West Coast had been thoroughly reviewed and a properly-funded strategy would be instituted to tackle terrorism.

President Tinubu made the disclosure after a meeting with presidents of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, Guinea-Bissau, Umaru Sissoco Embalo, and Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, at the State House.

‘‘We have no problems raising funds. We believe we have the instruments to do that. We believe we are capable of raising necessary funds to combat terrorism in the sub-region,’’ the president told newsmen.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, Tinubu noted that the West African leaders had extensive deliberations on sustaining democracy on the West Coast and fashioning out the framework for confronting security.

Earlier at the question-and-answer session with journalists, the president of the ECOWAS…





Source: Leadership Newspaper