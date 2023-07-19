Fubara To Army GOC: Steer Clear Of Rivers Politics





Rivers State governor Siminalayi Fubara has cautioned new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Abdussalam, to steer clear of the politics of the state or he would end badly if he fails to heed the advice.

Fubara gave the advice yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when Abdussalam visited him to pledge the division’s support for his administration and to seek sustained support from the state for enhanced security.

The governor said: “Don’t indulge in politics. Your predecessors who indulged in politics here ended up badly. If you don’t listen and you engage, when we (Rivers people) finish our prayers, you will go with sickness.

“At this particular time, what is most critical is security. I know one of your roles is to complement Police efforts on internal security, especially when it concerns criminal activities. The army has capacity to combat this area of security.”

He alleged some civilians move freely with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper