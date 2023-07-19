FUG Expels 7 Students, Suspends 6 Others Over Misconduct





The Federal University Gusau has meted out serious disciplinary action against 13 students including three females for various offences ranging from stealing, burglary, assault, and exam malpractice.

A statement by the Information Officer of the University, Malam Umar Usman disclosed that the offences committed by the students contravened the provisions of Section A item (xxv) page 62, page 68 item (iv) on Regulations Governing the conducts of students, and Section L page 69-73 item (i-xxv) of the students handbook.

The statement further noted that, “The Management of the University has during its 82nd meeting held on 5th July, 2023 considered the report and recommendations forwarded to it by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC) and

expelled seven students and rusticated six for gross misconducts.

“The affected students were proven to have engaged in various offences that contravened the laws and regulations governing the conducts of students in the

University”, it…





Source: Leadership Newspaper