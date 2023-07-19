Hijrah: Kwara Declares Wednesday, Every 1st Of Muharram Work-free Day





Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the observance of every first day of the month of Muharram (Hijrah) in the Islamic lunar calendar, as a work-free day in the State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the governor’s approval of the first day of Islamic calendar year fulfils the long-standing yearnings of the Muslim community in the state.

“The governor has thoroughly considered the longstanding requests from various quarters of the state. He has therefore approved that the day be observed henceforth (annually) as work-free in Kwara State, as is obtainable in many other states of the country.

“Consequently, Wednesday July 19, 2023, which is equivalent to the first day of Islamic lunar calendar (Muharram 1445), shall be observed as a public holiday in the state,”a Government House statement signed by the governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye said yesterday.

“History says the first of Muharram heralded the migration of Prophet Muhammad, peace of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper