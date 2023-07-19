Jigawa Emirate Sacks Traditional Title Holder Over Drug Trafficking





Hadejia Emirate Council in Jigawa State has stripped Alhaji Abubakar Hussaini Abubakar of his Danlawan Hadejia title on his alleged involvement in trafficking illicit drugs and psychotropic substances.

The decision was contained in a press statement issued by the Emirate Council, signed by its secretary, Alhaji Baffa’e Usman, and made available to journalists through the Emirate’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Garba Ta’laki.

According to the statement, the Emirate took the decision of relieving Abubakar of his title and sacking him as a member of the Emirate Council after receiving a letter of complaint from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against the traditional title holder.

The statement added that the Emirate had invited the accused person to defend himself before a committee set up by the Emirate Council but he refused to honour the panel’s invitation.

“The Hadejia Emirate is an institution of leadership that has been a costodian of Tradition,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper