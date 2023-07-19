Subsidy Removal: Federal Govt To Review Workers’ Salary, Akpabio Assures





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerian workers of the readiness of the government to review the salaries of its workers as a move towards cushioning the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The President of the Senate gave the assurance when he received the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, and members of the National Assembly from the State, on a courtesy visit.

Akpabio also noted that the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration was to address corruption in the Petroleum sector, adding that the decision was the beginning of fighting corruption in the system.

Accoring to Akpabio, “Nigeria as a country would not have survived the next few years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed, adding, salaries and wages of workers would be reviewed in order to ensure that Nigerians have a living wage.”

Speaking further, Akpabio told the governor that “the Senate is very proud of your representatives in the 10th National…





Source: Leadership Newspaper