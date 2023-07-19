Tinubu Orders Review Of N8,000 Palliative After Public Outcry





In response to widespread public criticism and concern, the Tinubu administration has announced a revision of the N8,000 cash transfer program intended to provide relief to vulnerable households affected by the recent removal of petrol subsidy.

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake in a statement on Tuesday said the President’s commitment to dialogue with Nigerians and prioritize their welfare and security under the Renewed Hope Agenda has prompted this swift action.

Recall that following the decision to halt the fuel subsidy, the Federal Government had proposed to implement a conditional cash transfer initiative, which would have granted N8,000 monthly for six months to 12 million households among the poorest of the poor.

However, the plan was met with a barrage of criticism, with many expressing ill-informed concerns and doubts about the program’s effectiveness.

Recognizing the importance of addressing public sentiment and fostering inclusivity in policy-making, President…





Source: Leadership Newspaper