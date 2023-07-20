Adamawa Monarch Urges NCC To Reduce Telecom Tariffs





The Lamido of Adamawa, Dr Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha has asked

the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to review downward the cost of telecommunications on ordinary Nigerian consumers.

The Lamido made this known at a consumer dialogue organized in Yola on Thursday to resolve consumer complaints

arising from telecommunications service providers.

He implored the commission to adopt proactive power to bring down telecommunications cost which ordinary consumers are bearing, even as hike in fuel price is disturbing Nigerians.

Prof Abba Tahir, the Kakakin Adamawa, who represented Lamido, said, “We urge on the NCC to look inward and see if there is anyway, cost of telecom an ordinary consumer is bearing to come down”.

“NCC should please use proactive power to ensure communities all over the country, enjoy cheaper and more accessible telecom service.

In his remarks, Mr Alkasim Umar, Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, said the outreach provided the regulatory body face-to-face…





Source: Leadership Newspaper