APC Chair: CPC Group Endorses Al-Makura





A pressure group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has made a case for a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, as the next National Chairman of the ruling party.

LEADERSHIP reports the resignation of the erstwhile National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a couple of days ago.

The group under the auspices of Forum for Former State Chairmen of Defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) described Al-Makura as a unifier and bridge builder.

In a statement jointly signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Kassim Mabo, National Secretary, Sulaiman Oyaremi and National Publicity Secretary, Com. Godwin Erhahon, it emphasised that Senator Al-Makura’s emergence would promote cohesion within the party.

According to them, Al-Makura remains the only person that can fill the CPC bloc’s vacuum in the present arrangement within the party, noting that he had over the years exemplified remarkable leadership roles needed to lead the governing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper