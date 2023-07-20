Bauchi Gov’t Sacks 6 Traditional Rulers Over Partisan Politics, Others





Barely three months after the conclusion of the 2023 general elections, the Bauchi State Local Government Service Commission has relieved six traditional rulers of their appointments for allegedly dabbling into partisan politics.

Our Correspondent reports that the affected traditional rulers were from Bauchi and Katagum Emirates of the State.

The Acting Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Local Government Service Commission, Nasiru Ibrahim Dewu, disclosed this to journalists in statement on Thursday.

“The Local Government Service Commission has approved the dismissal of six traditional rulers from Bauchi and Katagum Emirate Councils based on partisan politics, misconduct, illegal forest reserve encroachment and felling of trees, misappropriation of public funds and insubordination which is contrary to the civil service rules.

“The traditional rulers affected from Katagum Emirate include district head of Dubi, Aminu Muhammed Malami; district head of Azare, Bashir Kabir Umar;…





Source: Leadership Newspaper